Arctis Reveal 'Tell My Why' Visualizer

(FP) With the release of their third single, Finnish modern metal act Arctis is prepared to unleash their fast approaching self-titled debut album out this Friday, November 1, 2024, via Napalm Records!

The feeling of being lost and hurt, especially after a betrayal can be devastating - but can also inspire a hymn for the strong-hearted as ARCTIS proves with their new earworm "Tell Me Why". Despite the pain, stunning vocalist Alva Sandström insists she won´t be brought down and will keep fighting through tough times. An anthem for facing challenges while trying to stay strong, making it relatable to anyone who has felt heartache or confusion.

ARCTIS is set to take listeners on an exhilarating journey, blending the essence of nature with technological innovation. Inspired by Finland's dramatic seasonal changes, their storytelling captivates fans in ways that go beyond just the music. 'Arctis' features production by Jimmy Westerlund (Sturm und Drang), mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein), and mastering by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein). This fall, the band will join forces with Finnish metal legends Apocalyptica for an exciting tour, showcasing their self-titled debut album live on stage and solidifying their reputation as a must-see act.

ARCTIS comment on their new single: "We're almost there. 'Tell Me Why' is the last echo before the ice shatters and the full force of ARCTIS is unleashed. Step into the cold, feel the frost creeping closer and let the shadows guide you. The album looms on the horizon... are you ready?"

