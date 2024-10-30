Kristian Bush To Play Billy Pilgrim Shows During Superland and Little Big Tour Tour

() Twenty years after Sugarland released "Baby Girl" and six years since the duo last toured, Kristian Bush joined Jennifer Nettles on stage last week to launch their Take Me Home Tour alongside Little Big Town.

"Being back on tour has been like an emotional adrenaline rush to my heart," Bush said. "I know it shouldn't physically be possible, but my guitar feels louder somehow-like they somehow missed playing these songs as much as I did."

The tour started in Greenville, South Carolina. Between now and mid-December, it will wind through Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and more.

Sugarland plays for nearly an hour on the Take Me Home Tour and then joins Little Big Town for several songs at the night's end. Since the bands have a long, Grammy-winning history of working together, there's no shortage of songs for them to share on stage. Earlier this year, they released a collaboration on Phil Collins' hit "Take Me Home."

In two of the towns on tour, Bush will pull double duty. He's playing the local arena with Sugarland and a much smaller venue with his folk-rock band Billy Pilgrim. Sugarland will be at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois, on November 16. Bush will be at The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company the next day in Ottawa, Illinois, with Billy Pilgrim. A few days before Sugarland's December 12 show at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, Bush will host his wildly popular 25th annual Kristian Bush and Friends Dec. 1-2 at Eddie's Attic in Decatur, Georgia.

"I love that people are still putting the clues together all these years later that the guy from Sugarland is one of the guys from Billy Pilgrim," Bush said. "I love that in a few cities this year, you can see both."

Tickets to see Bush as part of Sugarland and in Billy Pilgrim are available at kristianbush.com.

Sugarland 2024 Tour Dates (with Little Big Town and The Castellows):

October 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

November 2 Buffalo, NY Keybank Center

November 7 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

November 8 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 9 Grand Rapid, MI Van Andel Arena

November 14 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

November 15 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

November 16 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

November 21 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 22 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

November 23 Tulsa, OK Bok Center

December 11 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

December 12 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

December 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Kristian Bush/Billy Pilgrim:

Nov. 17 - The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company - Ottawa, Illinois

December 1-2 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, Georgia

Related Stories

Kristian Bush Revisits 'House On A Beach' With New Island Remix

News > Kristian Bush