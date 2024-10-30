Santigold Launches New Season Of Noble Champions Podcast

(CSM) Today, October 30th, marks the launch of the second season of Santigold's podcast Noble Champions, a modern day salon, created and hosted by her and distributed by Talkhouse. In each bi-weekly episode, she sits down with some of today's leading artists, authors, activists, and progressive thinkers who stand up, stick up and speak up for important causes.

Inspired by the artist Kandinsky, when he said that periods during which art has no noble champions are ones of retrogression, these candid no-holds-barred roundtable conversations where ideas and experiences are exchanged, are where Santi and her fellow champions try to make some sense out of our world, to push culture forward. Boundary-expanding and defiantly vulnerable, Noble Champions is a public invitation to an intimate gathering of the minds. The second season features: Shailene Woodley, Flea, Seun Kuti, Vince Staples, Wyatt Cenac, Rep. Maxwell Frost, Adesuwa Aighewi, Syd, Terence Nance, Kiese Laymon and more.

Episode 1 with John Jennings and Terence Nance is a discussion about afrofuturism and how, at a time when the world is in such a precarious place, art that envisions a better future is crucial. To tackle this subject, Santi sits down with best-selling writer, illustrator and academic John Jennings and artist, filmmaker and musician Terence Nance (creator of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness), as they discuss rituals, the tools of imagining, deindustrializing oneself, time as a nonlinear construct, and much more.

The forthcoming episode 2 with Shailene Woodley and Odille Zexter-Kaiser looks at how we can disconnect from technology as a way of connecting more with our inner selves and others. Joining her in this discussion are Shailene Woodley, an actor and activist who is an ardent advocate for living a tech-free lifestyle, and Odille Zexter-Kaiser, a former member of the Luddite Club, a group of New York City high school students who intentionally limited their use of technology in order to live in a more grounded, tangible reality..

The complete first season of Noble Champions is available on all platforms and features guests: Tunde Adebimpe, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Sanford Biggers, Bun B, Idris Elba, Mary Anais Heglar, Dan Kovalik, Resmaa Menakem, Questlove, Rebecca Walker, Olivia Wilde, Saul Williams, and Angela Yee. Listen here

