Vevo Shares Camila Cabello 'Chanel No. 5' Performance

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Camila Cabello's Official Live Performance of "Chanel No. 5." Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "Chanel No. 5" follows Camilla Cabello's previously released Official Live Performances of "Dade County Dreaming," "B.O.A.T.," "DREAM-GIRLS" and "GODSPEED." Camila Cabello and Vevo also worked together in 2022 for Official Live Performances of "Bam Bam," "Familia," "No Doubt," "Lola," and "Boys Don't Cry."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"We were thrilled to work with Camila Cabello again for a new rendition of her Official Live Performances. This time, we took it indoors for a 90s, bubble-gum pink vibe (in contrast to her outdoor, California ranch performances a couple of years ago), but we still stayed true to Camila's visual style and brand to include breathtaking cinematography and lively choreography. Camila personally worked with our creative team in developing the concept of this performance series, from the props, to colors and lighting, to the various Easter eggs around the room," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "That's the beauty of Vevo's Official Live Performances - each time we work with an artist, we create a unique, custom world that cinematically showcases their talent and creative vision, and we're excited to welcome viewers to Camila's."

Vevo and Camila Cabello closely collaborated to create a vibrant, youthful space in the style of a child's bedroom. The concept and staging of the bedroom came directly from Camila, and acted as a metaphor for the current transitional period of her life, and set a perfect stage to showcase the wildly dynamic range of musical styles and emotions on C,XOXO. Hidden among the set are 30+ Easter eggs - from clocks set to "3:05" as a reference to Miami, to postcards from her birthplace Havana, to framed photos of her family and pets, to Owl figurines as a nod to collaborator Drake and more, Camila's personal touches were everywhere. With these personal touches surrounding them, Camila and her dancers delivered a masterclass in creative expression.

