Blitz Vega Share Jem Haynes Remix Of 'LA Vampire'

(Reybee) Blitz Vega's long-awaited debut album Northern Gentleman recently emerged to strong critical acclaim - a record that was testament to both legendary Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke's life-long creativity as well as bandmate Kav Sandhu's dedication to completing a fitting tribute to his much-missed friend. Now Blitz Vega return to the band's roots by releasing Jem Haynes' remix of "LA Vampire," one of the very first songs that they collaborated on together.

The original "LA Vampire" is one of Blitz Vega's finest moments, pulsating electro-rock that captured the dark, sleazy undercurrent of Los Angeles. Jem Haynes has reshaped it in an entirely new light, a tech-house juggernaut of heavyweight grooves, clattering beats and a vibe that captures the hedonistic atmosphere of his time as a regular at Manchester club institution Sankeys. He also takes a playful approach to highlighting elements from the original, with vocals distorted intoeuphoric waves of sound and select bursts of chiming guitar.

Jem says, "It's been a real honour to put a fresh new spin on Andy Rourke's amazing work alongside the hauntingly brilliant vocals from Kav. I hope indie kids and dance music fans love it!"

Kav adds, "It was one of two of the first songs we recorded and it triggered Andy suggesting we should form a band. It's a fun song, a tongue-in-cheek observation really, inspired by some friends in LA. A celebration of characters. It was originally written to a 4/4 house beat. So, when Jem did the remix, it made complete sense.".

