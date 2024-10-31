Dorothy Unleashes 'The Devil I Know' Video

(AS) Raven-haired rock star from Los Angeles, Dorothy, closes out a bustling and busy month by offering fans another new sonic gift in the form of the new track "The Devil I Know."
"'The Devil I Know' is a battle cry about the human condition and the spiritual warfare we engage in every day," the singer offers, sharing insight into the song's deeper meaning. "It's a prayer for help in time of need, laced with fury toward the demons that we fight against individually and collectively." She continues, "This one also boasts a mean and heavy riff."
The details of Dororthy's forthcoming fourth studio album will be announced in due course. Dorothy's discography thus far includes Gifts From the Holy Ghost (2022), which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as ROCKISDEAD (2016), which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and 28 Days in the Valley (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over 1 billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from Staind to Slash of Guns N' Roses to Scott Stapp of Creed to Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.
