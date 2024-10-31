Franky & The All Nighters Expand Hot Vegas Nights Residency

(SRO) The temperatures may now be cooler, but the steamy "Hot Vegas Nights" residency by Franky & The All Nighters has been extended with four free shows at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, bringing the total to 11 dates: Saturday, November 8 at 8pm; Saturday, November 30 at 8pm; Saturday, December 12 at 8pm; and Saturday, December 28 at 8pm. The excitement for the November 9 show has been ramped up with the announcement that a very special guest-Grammy Award-winning guitarist extraordinaire and composer Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)-will join the band for a few songs during their set.
Anyone who's been to the "Hot Vegas Nights" residency by Franky & THE All Nighters knows that band frontman Franky Perez specializes in raising roofs. The charismatic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Vegas native-along with his eight accomplished musicians including ace guitarist Christian Brady; two background vocalists; and three dancers-has been bringing the house down at the hotel's Rocks Lounge showroom since the residency launched there this past June.
"The band and I believe in this show and its music wholeheartedly," says Franky. "Watching the audience grow night after night and become as emotionally invested in the project as we are is overwhelming and beyond words. I'm deeply grateful to Red Rock for recognizing our vision and providing us with a stage to bring it to life!"
As part of the show, Franky & The All Nighters serve up creative mash-up arrangements that take the audience higher. Don't be surprised, for example, to hear the classic guitar part of The O'Jays' "For The Love of Money" creatively merged into Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty."
"Nothing is impossible, off-limits, or out of reach when it comes to choosing songs or arrangements for the show," explains Franky. "I have an incredible band that can deliver on anything I throw at them! There are only two rules: 1) It must move you, and 2) It must groove."
