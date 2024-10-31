Freddie Gibbs Releasing Surprise Album On Halloween

(Orienteer) Multi-hyphenate rapper, actor, and underground legend, Freddie Gibbs makes his long-awaited return with a surprise album release coinciding with Halloween. You Only Die 1nce is the first new music from Freddie following his scene-stealing performance on Kanye West's Vultures where Gibbs' contribution was widely heralded as the best verse on the album.
Executive produced by Gibbs himself, Ben "Lambo" Lambert, Norva Denton, and Pops, the new album is Gibbs' first full-length project since 2022's $oul $old $eparately. Alongside the album's release, Gibbs has dropped a music video "On The Set" co-directed by Gibbs himself alongside Lambert and Harley Astorga.
You Only Die 1nce is gangsta Gibbs at his grittiest and rawest - featuring dark production, heavy bass, and uncompromising rhymes delivered without premeditation. Despite achieving commercial and critical success in his career, that doesn't necessarily mean things have become easier. You Only Die 1nce sees the street poet and storyteller look inward as he wrestles with his own dark thoughts while airing his grievances, artfully interpreted through album artwork by acclaimed comic book illustrator Mike "Deadly Mike" Del Mundo. With the devil perched on his shoulder and whispering in his ear, some moments could border on horror-core if they weren't offset with doses of Freddie's trademark humor. Watch the video below and pre-save the album here it arrives at midnight.
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more
The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
The Furys Return With New Songs Recorded At Dave Grohl's Studio 606
Blitz Vega Share Jem Haynes Remix Of 'LA Vampire'
Storace Deliver 'Screaming Demon' Video
ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Announces US Tour Dates
Worldwide Panic Stream 'Break Me Down' Video
Dorothy Unleashes 'The Devil I Know' Video
Liverpool Rockers Circa Wave Stream 'American Dream'
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Launching Solo Tour