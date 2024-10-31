.

Freddie Gibbs Releasing Surprise Album On Halloween

10-31-2024
(Orienteer) Multi-hyphenate rapper, actor, and underground legend, Freddie Gibbs makes his long-awaited return with a surprise album release coinciding with Halloween. You Only Die 1nce is the first new music from Freddie following his scene-stealing performance on Kanye West's Vultures where Gibbs' contribution was widely heralded as the best verse on the album.

Executive produced by Gibbs himself, Ben "Lambo" Lambert, Norva Denton, and Pops, the new album is Gibbs' first full-length project since 2022's $oul $old $eparately. Alongside the album's release, Gibbs has dropped a music video "On The Set" co-directed by Gibbs himself alongside Lambert and Harley Astorga.

You Only Die 1nce is gangsta Gibbs at his grittiest and rawest - featuring dark production, heavy bass, and uncompromising rhymes delivered without premeditation. Despite achieving commercial and critical success in his career, that doesn't necessarily mean things have become easier. You Only Die 1nce sees the street poet and storyteller look inward as he wrestles with his own dark thoughts while airing his grievances, artfully interpreted through album artwork by acclaimed comic book illustrator Mike "Deadly Mike" Del Mundo. With the devil perched on his shoulder and whispering in his ear, some moments could border on horror-core if they weren't offset with doses of Freddie's trademark humor. Watch the video below and pre-save the album here it arrives at midnight.

