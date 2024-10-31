Liverpool Rockers Circa Wave Stream 'American Dream'

(PIAS) Liverpool's indie powerhouses Circa Waves are on a campaign trail of their own with the release of their longing new single "American Dream" - taken from their new album Death & Love Pt.1, out January 31 via Lower Third.
The track follows the album's first offering, "We Made It", and lends a short, sharp, explosive and stratospheric soundtrack to the idea and theme of the pursuit of success, and more importantly, where to find it.
"American Dream is about the pursuit of what we believe success is," explains frontman Kieran Shudall. "A yearning to get somewhere because we think the grass is greener on the other side only to find that happiness doesn't lie there. Sometimes you need to fly across the world to gain a true love of home."
