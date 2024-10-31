Lockjaw Recruit Danny Leal For 'Control The Chaos'

(TAG) Texas-based, heavy alternative metal band Lockjaw is set to shake the scene with their latest single, "Control the Chaos." Featuring the powerful vocals of Danny Leal from acclaimed metalcore band Upon a Burning Body, the track showcases Lockjaw's signature intensity, merging brutal riffs with anthemic energy. Accompanied by a gripping music video that captures the raw force of their sound, "Chaos Control" pushes the boundaries of heavy alternative rock.

With its uncompromising intensity and lyrics that speak to the inner battle for self-mastery, "Control the Chaos" reflects Lockjaw's distinct ability to blend heavy soundscapes with haunting melodies. The collaboration with Leal adds an explosive layer to the track, creating an anthem that resonates with fans across the alternative and metal genres.

"We had a really big couple years preparing for the release of our album Relentless, and a huge 2024 with festivals we never imagined we would be able to play. It was all such a trip, getting our on the road and testing our ability to keep the business in the black. We had some adversity on the road, but it was overall a success. At the end of 2023, we did a string of dates with Upon a Burning Body in Texas, and immediately hit it off with the guys in their camp. Danny and I realized quickly we both had interests in entrepreneurship, and other business ventures, so we had a lot of good chats. During that time, we decided we had such good conversations, not to mention that we both really wanted to promote our music without having to do goofy dances on tiktok, we had the idea to start developing a podcast which is in the works now. We are calling it "Not Another Metal Podcast?!" Both bands are pretty business between studio and touring so, once we get a little break we are going to start filming episodes. The idea is, longform conversation about music, culture, sports, and everything in between. We already have some notable guests lined up.

Once we released our album Relentless in 2023, we immediately got back into the studio with our producer Chris Collier (Korn, Flat Black, Mick Mars) and started working on the next record. We have spent about 14 months on it so far. We have over 15 songs in the works and more coming. CONTROL THE CHAOS is the first of many singles on the as yet untitled record, and we thought the timing was perfect and we would ask our friend Danny-UABB to feature on this one. Its heavy, bouncy, crushing and perfect for his style of vocals. It also allowed Joe Ortiz our vocalist some time with Danny, who is great at what he does, to work together on vocals, lyrics and phrasing. We have never collabed with another artist like this, and it was a great experience overall. We are really honored he agreed to work with us, and we know that an artist at his level cant just go through himself out there and feature with everyone that asks. He has a personal brand to uphold, and we understand that, so we are really glad he wanted to work with us." - Jeff Ogle

