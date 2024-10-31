Nancy Wilson, Nita Strauss, Lita Ford And More Going To Rock n' Roll Fantasy Camp

(Sideways Media) The Rock n' Roll Fantasy Camp is excited to announce an incredible new programming block for its third annual Women's Rock Camp, which takes place December 5-8, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA. The camp will feature rockstar mentors Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (formerly of Prince), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Lita Ford (formerly of The Runaways), Rhonda Smith (formerly of Jeff Beck), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), Julia Lage (Vixen), Moa Munoz (Olivia Rodrigo), Jennifer Oberle (Sarah McLachlan), Angie Scarpa (Black Sabbitch), Britt Lightning (Rock Camp Musical Director, Vixen), and more.
The camp is open to musicians of all levels. Participants are evaluated beforehand to ensure they are placed in the appropriate band, and each participant is sent a song list to start rehearsing. The four days are filled with rehearsals, masterclasses, Q&As, and jam sessions, culminating in a live performance in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary The Viper Room.
Although music is at the center of the camp, musical director Britt Lightning has added incredible new programming that will include masterclasses on elements essential to performance, a stagewear fashion show from musician and fashion designer Jennie Vee, a stage make-up tutorial from Mac Cosmetics, and a masterclass on nutrition designed for touring musicians taught by registered dietitian and nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein.
Billboard, the event's media sponsor, will also host a panel focused on the industry's business side. Panelists will include Billboard's Executive West Coast Editor Melinda Newman, Women Who Rock Founder Melinda Colaizzi, Rae Vitton of Gibson Guitars, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Haley Cronin, and Shira Yevin, founder and CEO of Gritty in Pink.
When asked about the camp by Billboard, returning counselor and multi-platinum-selling artist and Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame member Nancy Wilson said, "Rock Fantasy Camp for women is a meaningful gathering of women together. As a military brat, I never felt constrained by my gender. Encouraging women to wield their power outside confining gender expectations is always a happy task for me."
Rock n' Roll Fantasy camp producer David Fishof told Billboard that, "the Women's Rock Camps have been some of the most supportive and uplifting camps I have seen in my 28 years of producing the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. The way these women are able to bond and be completely open about topics without judgment allows everyone to leave with so much joy and increased confidence. After observing it, I realized it would be a disservice not to continue producing annual Women's Rock Camps."
Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven'
Heart's Ann Wilson Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda'
Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour
Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Led Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honorees - 2023 In Review
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'
The Dandy Warhols Share 'Musta Always Been A Thing' Short Film
Lockjaw Recruit Danny Leal For 'Control The Chaos'
Weapon of Pride Unleash 'Axeman' Video
Watch House Of Lords' 'Full Tilt Overdrive' Video
Days Of Jupiter Deliver 'The Fix'
Leatherwolf Reveal Horror Themed 'Lights Out Agan' Video
Radar Festival Returning In 2025