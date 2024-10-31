Nancy Wilson, Nita Strauss, Lita Ford And More Going To Rock n' Roll Fantasy Camp

(Sideways Media) The Rock n' Roll Fantasy Camp is excited to announce an incredible new programming block for its third annual Women's Rock Camp, which takes place December 5-8, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA. The camp will feature rockstar mentors Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (formerly of Prince), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Lita Ford (formerly of The Runaways), Rhonda Smith (formerly of Jeff Beck), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), Julia Lage (Vixen), Moa Munoz (Olivia Rodrigo), Jennifer Oberle (Sarah McLachlan), Angie Scarpa (Black Sabbitch), Britt Lightning (Rock Camp Musical Director, Vixen), and more.

The camp is open to musicians of all levels. Participants are evaluated beforehand to ensure they are placed in the appropriate band, and each participant is sent a song list to start rehearsing. The four days are filled with rehearsals, masterclasses, Q&As, and jam sessions, culminating in a live performance in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary The Viper Room.

Although music is at the center of the camp, musical director Britt Lightning has added incredible new programming that will include masterclasses on elements essential to performance, a stagewear fashion show from musician and fashion designer Jennie Vee, a stage make-up tutorial from Mac Cosmetics, and a masterclass on nutrition designed for touring musicians taught by registered dietitian and nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein.

Billboard, the event's media sponsor, will also host a panel focused on the industry's business side. Panelists will include Billboard's Executive West Coast Editor Melinda Newman, Women Who Rock Founder Melinda Colaizzi, Rae Vitton of Gibson Guitars, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Haley Cronin, and Shira Yevin, founder and CEO of Gritty in Pink.

When asked about the camp by Billboard, returning counselor and multi-platinum-selling artist and Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame member Nancy Wilson said, "Rock Fantasy Camp for women is a meaningful gathering of women together. As a military brat, I never felt constrained by my gender. Encouraging women to wield their power outside confining gender expectations is always a happy task for me."

Rock n' Roll Fantasy camp producer David Fishof told Billboard that, "the Women's Rock Camps have been some of the most supportive and uplifting camps I have seen in my 28 years of producing the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. The way these women are able to bond and be completely open about topics without judgment allows everyone to leave with so much joy and increased confidence. After observing it, I realized it would be a disservice not to continue producing annual Women's Rock Camps."

Related Stories

Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven'

Heart's Ann Wilson Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda'

Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour

Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Led Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honorees - 2023 In Review

News > Nancy Wilson