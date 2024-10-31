.

Texas Hippie Coalition Get Animated For Edsel Dope Directed 'Bones Jones' Video

10-31-2024
Texas Hippie Coalition Get Animated For Edsel Dope Directed 'Bones Jones' Video

(MNRK) Texas Hippie Coalition release the hilariously entertaining animated video for their recently released track, "Bones Jones." The video was directed by musician Edsel Dope and co-directed by David Perada, and animated by Makinita Silva. The video tells the crazy story of the character Bones Jones, with the heavy riffs on the tracks setting the manic mood.

"In our hometown, there was a guy named 'Bones'," says Ritch. "He was about six-foot-seven-inches tall like Lurch from The Addams Family. I'd get weed from him, but he sold everything you could think of. Just weed for me though," he chuckles.

Texas Hippie Coalition released their new album, Gunsmoke, via MNRK Heavy earlier this month. On Gunsmoke, Big Dad Ritch and his crew wholeheartedly embrace their country and Southern rock stylings as well as a lifelong passion for westerns.

With drinks poured, fists raised, and smiles wide, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION (THC) always know how to have a good time. A collective of tried-and-true rabble-rousers and dyed-in-the-wool storytellers, the Texas quintet-Big Dad Ritch [vocals], Cord Pool [guitar], Nevada Romo [guitar], Rado Romo [bass], and Joey Mandigo [drums]-spike ass-whopping hard rock with a kick of country swagger and a whole lot of Texas grit and gusto.

Related Stories
Texas Hippie Coalition Get Animated For Edsel Dope Directed 'Bones Jones' Video

Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'

Texas Hippie Coalition Deliver 'Hell Hounds' Video

Texas Hippie Coalition Unleash Hell Hounds To Announce New Album

News > Texas Hippie Coalition

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more

Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more

Day In Country

The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more

Reviews

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Latest News

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'

The Dandy Warhols Share 'Musta Always Been A Thing' Short Film

Lockjaw Recruit Danny Leal For 'Control The Chaos'

Weapon of Pride Unleash 'Axeman' Video

Watch House Of Lords' 'Full Tilt Overdrive' Video

Days Of Jupiter Deliver 'The Fix'

Leatherwolf Reveal Horror Themed 'Lights Out Agan' Video

Radar Festival Returning In 2025