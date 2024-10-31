The Furys Return With New Songs Recorded At Dave Grohl's Studio 606

(Glass Onyon) Los Angeles Punk-Power-Pop legends The Furys announce their triumphant return with the powerful new single, "Everybody's New" and "Without You" that were recorded at Dave Grohl's iconic Studio 606

This single marks the band's latest release on Arcane Alley Records and offers listeners a preview of their forthcoming full-length album. The Furys first release on Arcane Alley Records was 2022's "The Furys Again" which garnered the group four #1 global indie chart singles.

These tracks represent a significant milestone in The Furys' journey. The songs, crafted by songwriting team Jeff Wolfe and Dave Lewty and produced by Oliver Roman, showcase the band's signature sound while pushing new creative boundaries.

