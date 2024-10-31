Weapon of Pride Unleash 'Axeman' Video

(WHD) Weapon of Pride is unleashing their second single, "Axeman," today. Inspired by the notorious Axeman of New Orleans, who instilled fear in the Crescent City in the early 20th century, this track will take you deep into the mind of a chaotic force that thrives on fear.

"Axeman" is the second single from the band's upcoming album, Beneath the Surface, which is due for release on December 13th, 2024. So, as you're carving pumpkins or getting your Halloween on, crank up "Axeman": it's heavy, it's haunting, and it's here to stay.

Inspired by Stoner and Thrash Metal giants, Weapon of Pride blends Heavy, Thrash, Progressive, and Stoner Metal. Watch the video below:

