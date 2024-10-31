(WHD) Weapon of Pride is unleashing their second single, "Axeman," today. Inspired by the notorious Axeman of New Orleans, who instilled fear in the Crescent City in the early 20th century, this track will take you deep into the mind of a chaotic force that thrives on fear.
"Axeman" is the second single from the band's upcoming album, Beneath the Surface, which is due for release on December 13th, 2024. So, as you're carving pumpkins or getting your Halloween on, crank up "Axeman": it's heavy, it's haunting, and it's here to stay.
Inspired by Stoner and Thrash Metal giants, Weapon of Pride blends Heavy, Thrash, Progressive, and Stoner Metal. Watch the video below:
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Celebrate Halloween With 'Not Dead Yet'
The Dandy Warhols Share 'Musta Always Been A Thing' Short Film
Lockjaw Recruit Danny Leal For 'Control The Chaos'
Weapon of Pride Unleash 'Axeman' Video
Watch House Of Lords' 'Full Tilt Overdrive' Video
Days Of Jupiter Deliver 'The Fix'
Leatherwolf Reveal Horror Themed 'Lights Out Agan' Video
Radar Festival Returning In 2025