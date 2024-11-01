Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans

() Bachman Turner-Overdrive, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", announced an extensive tour across Canada in April and May of next year titled, Back In Overdrive Tour 2025. Multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open in support. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 8.

Last year, Randy Bachman revived BTO, and has continued to tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates wrapping up next week. Led by Bachman, who was recently nominated to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

"Years ago, BTO rocked Canada coast to coast, sharing the stage with acts like ZZ Top.," says Bachman. "Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of 70's classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!"

Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.

Canada 2025 Tour Dates:

April 1 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

April 3 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

April 4 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre

April 6 - Cranbrook, BC @ Western Financial Place

April 8 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

April 9 - Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre

April 11 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 12 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 13 - Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena

April 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

April 17 - Brandon, MB @ Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

April 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

April 24 - Kitchener, ON @ The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Toronto

April 28 - St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre

April 29 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 1 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place

May 2 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

May 4 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

May 5 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 7 - Saint John, NB @ TD Station

May 8 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Current US Tour Dates:

November 1 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort

November 2 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

November 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

November 7 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live

November 8 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live

November 9 - Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino Hotel

