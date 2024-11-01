Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans

() Bachman Turner-Overdrive, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", announced an extensive tour across Canada in April and May of next year titled, Back In Overdrive Tour 2025. Multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open in support. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 8.
Last year, Randy Bachman revived BTO, and has continued to tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates wrapping up next week. Led by Bachman, who was recently nominated to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.
"Years ago, BTO rocked Canada coast to coast, sharing the stage with acts like ZZ Top.," says Bachman. "Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of 70's classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!"
Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.
Canada 2025 Tour Dates:
April 1 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre
April 3 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
April 4 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre
April 6 - Cranbrook, BC @ Western Financial Place
April 8 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
April 9 - Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre
April 11 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 12 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 13 - Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena
April 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
April 17 - Brandon, MB @ Westoba Place at Keystone Centre
April 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
April 24 - Kitchener, ON @ The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Toronto
April 28 - St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre
April 29 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 1 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place
May 2 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place
May 4 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena
May 5 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
May 7 - Saint John, NB @ TD Station
May 8 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
Current US Tour Dates:
November 1 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort
November 2 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
November 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
November 7 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live
November 8 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live
November 9 - Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino Hotel
