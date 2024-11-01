Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'

(PAAA) Globally acclaimed genre-bending band Chase Atlantic have unleashed their fourth studio album, LOST IN HEAVEN, via Fearless Records. Known for their unpredictable fusion of pop, rock, and R&B, the band continues to push creative boundaries while staying true to the core elements that have captivated their global fanbase.

The album's focus track "YOU" delves into the complexities of love, wrapped in sultry, sweet vocals and a pulsating low end that hits like a heartbeat. Vulnerable lyrics explore the weight of love and sacrifice, laced with subtle callbacks to past eras of the band's work. Euphoric production builds as seductive sax riffs weave through the mix, adding a jazzy edge to the track's hypnotic vibe. As one of the band's most personal tracks, "YOU" reflects the idea of LOST IN HEAVEN, which lead vocalist and programmer Mitchel Cave describes as, "Even in the most beautiful places, you can feel alone and out of your depth."

Throughout their rapid rise, Chase Atlantic has stayed true to their mission of making music that hits hard, no matter the genre. Their polished, production-focused sound is rooted in their skills as musicians, playing their own instruments instead of relying on samples, which has earned them a fiercely loyal fanbase, 8.1 billion streams, and 855 million YouTube views. The road to LOST IN HEAVEN wasn't easy-a writing trip turned into a survival mission during a massive blizzard, and later, Mitchel's laptop crashed, wiping out most of the album's instrumentals.

"We basically had to make a fifth album, because we lost so much of what we were gonna do," Mitchel recalls. "I still don't keep any backups. I guess I like playing with fire. Or maybe I like the challenges, because none of our albums have been a piece of cake."

The troubled process ultimately gave rise to an album as diverse as it is incredible, reflecting both the band's resilience and their determination to push their sound forward. Lead track "DIE FOR ME" made an immediate impact, racking up over 17 million streams on Spotify and 2.5 million views on YouTube in its first month. Follow-up singles "DOUBT IT" and "RICOCHET" further showcase the band's undeniable ability for creating captivating, genre-blurring tracks that blend sleek production with their signature style.

CHASE ATLANTIC are currently headlining their LOST IN HEAVEN tour, with special guest 24kGoldn. Following their North American dates, the band will take their explosive live show overseas, with performances slated across Australia and Europe in support of the new album.

