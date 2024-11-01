Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock - Harder'

(SRO) Genre-blending artist Cory Marks is currently touring the U.S. supporting multi-Platinum rockers Theory of A Deadman through November 23. See the upcoming shows, at which he's performing a special unplugged acoustic set, listed below. As MARKS wins over audiences with his breakthrough mix of arena-rock and roots country, he's unveiled "(Make My) Country Rock - Harder (feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt, & Mick Mars)"--a fiery updated version of his current single "(Make My) Country Rock" (released in July), with new guitars added by Cody Quistad of Wage War. The heavier version was mixed and mastered by Joseph McQueen (Bad Wolves, Bullet For My Valentine) at Sparrow Sound Studio.

"'(Make My) Country Rock - Harder' is a beefed up version of the song with heavier guitars, bigger drums and with all of us singing a little bigger and louder for the ones listening that want to rock just a bit harder," says Marks.

Marks has also announced a new release date of December 6 for his sophomore album, SORRY FOR NOTHING, via Better Noise Music. Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), SORRY FOR NOTHING's 13 songs range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena rock anthems, Eagles-like acoustic country-folk, and almost "Pantera"-like hard metal.

It follows Marks successful debut, Who I Am which saw the Canadian-born artist breakthrough to international audiences with its hit single "Outlaws & Outsiders." The single charted at #1 in the U.S. on Billboard's "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart and #5 on iTunes "Country Songs, while making history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act.

Related Stories

Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP

News > Corey Marks