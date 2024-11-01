(SRO) Genre-blending artist Cory Marks is currently touring the U.S. supporting multi-Platinum rockers Theory of A Deadman through November 23. See the upcoming shows, at which he's performing a special unplugged acoustic set, listed below. As MARKS wins over audiences with his breakthrough mix of arena-rock and roots country, he's unveiled "(Make My) Country Rock - Harder (feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt, & Mick Mars)"--a fiery updated version of his current single "(Make My) Country Rock" (released in July), with new guitars added by Cody Quistad of Wage War. The heavier version was mixed and mastered by Joseph McQueen (Bad Wolves, Bullet For My Valentine) at Sparrow Sound Studio.
"'(Make My) Country Rock - Harder' is a beefed up version of the song with heavier guitars, bigger drums and with all of us singing a little bigger and louder for the ones listening that want to rock just a bit harder," says Marks.
Marks has also announced a new release date of December 6 for his sophomore album, SORRY FOR NOTHING, via Better Noise Music. Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), SORRY FOR NOTHING's 13 songs range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena rock anthems, Eagles-like acoustic country-folk, and almost "Pantera"-like hard metal.
It follows Marks successful debut, Who I Am which saw the Canadian-born artist breakthrough to international audiences with its hit single "Outlaws & Outsiders." The single charted at #1 in the U.S. on Billboard's "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart and #5 on iTunes "Country Songs, while making history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act.
Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85
Queen Share The Greatest Special 'The Story of Queen 1' Part 2
Original Members Of Grim Reaper Reuniting To Tribute Steve Grimmett
Saves The Day Offer Up Limited Edition 25th anniversary Vinyl Of 'Through Being Cool'
The Black Moods Deliver 'Passion'
Orianthi Joins Sebastian Bach For 'Future Of Youth' Video