Lauren Spencer Smith Follows 'Mirror' With 'small'

(Island) Ready to speak her truth like never before, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith returns with an honest and open-hearted new single entitled "small" out now via Island/Republic. It notably marks her first release since the 2023 arrival of her acclaimed full-length debut LP, Mirror, and it hints at much more to come.

"small" is definitely one of the most personal songs I've ever written. It's about anyone who's felt the need to be a smaller version of themself to fit in society, whether it's body image or being quiet in a crowded room. It's an issue that isn't always talked about, so my hopes are that this song can help break that barrier."

She set the stage for "small" with a series of viral posts on social media. Given the stark vulnerability of the song, audiences instantly reacted, generating 14 million cumulative views and counting. Her faithful fan base has counted down the days to this moment, and she delivers now.

On the track, distant piano murmurs beneath her raw verses. She fearlessly processes relatable struggles with body image and weight out loud. The hook takes hold with a heartbreaking question, "If I'm not happy and skinny, quiet and pretty, do I even matter?" Unfiltered emotion echoes on the bridge as she stands up and holds nothing back with a gritty jab, "As long as I can f***ing sing, then life is a dream."

Lauren not only makes a momentous return, but she also makes a bold statement with a message of body positivity, self-acceptance, and self-love no matter what.

After achieving stardom on her own terms from humble beginnings out of British Columbia with billions of streams, platinum singles, and sold-out tour dates, Lauren has quietly and intentionally honed her craft as a songwriter and her dynamic delivery as a vocalist. As such, she projects who she is without apology or compromise on "small" and more music to come very soon.

Last year, she made waves with her full-length debut, Mirror. Of the latter, People proclaimed, "The record, like everything Spencer Smith releases, is a deep-dive into life, her love and heartache." The Guardian promised, "Spencer Smith's big voice shines throughout," and DORK assured, "If you're looking for someone with an incredible voice to put their arms around you, give you a big ol' hug and cry with you then Lauren is here." It boasts the platinum-certified "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers" in addition to the standout collaboration "Fantasy" with GAYLE and Em Beihold.

