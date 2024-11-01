Lil Zay Osama Reveals 'Grew Up Different' Video

(Warner) Breakout rapper Lil Zay Osama releases his hotly anticipated new EP, The Streets Calling My Name, Pt. 2 along with the "Grew Up Different" video via Warner Records. Ambitious and wholly unfiltered, the five-song project is a powerful calling card from the incarcerated Chicago native that includes the recently released single "The Streets Calling My Name."
The EP kicks off with "Hood Cry," a reflection on his roots and the painful memories he shoulders. Next up is the somber, diaristic "Bad Bad," followed by "Lost Somebody" - a captivating ode to those who are no longer with us. Another standout is "Grew Up Different," which is moored by an alt-rock-inspired guitar lick that adds a fresh edge to his coming-of-age tale. But it's "The Streets Calling My Name" that captures Zay's journey like never before.
"I got a lot to deal with but I try to show no emotion," he raps over hi-hat heavy percussion and piano, before referencing the challenges he faces as a teenage father and his ambitions in the music world. "The streets call my name so much," Zay spits. "They gonna know that it's me if I pull up in that black truck." Laced with authenticity and raw emotion, it's a hip-hop showstopper.
The project follows Zay's critically acclaimed The Streets Calling My Name, which included "Free Dem Ones" and "How I Grew Up" featuring Polo G. That project was preceded by Hood Bible 2, which included tracks like "Go" Ft. BabyDrill, "Favorite Girl," and "I Made It." It followed in the wake of his 4 The Trenches mixtape, which arrived just months prior. That came after a 2023 singles run that drove home just how prolific Zay can be. "Changed Up" and "F*** My Cousin Pt. II" ft. Lil Durk became RIAA certified Gold, while tracks like "Glah Glah," "Humble," and "Had Nun" made an impact.
Now, with The Streets Calling My Name, Pt. 2, Zay once again demonstrates his storytelling chops and the unique perspective he brings to hip-hop.
The Streets Calling My Name, Pt. 2, Tracklist:
Hood Cry
The Streets Calling My Name
Lost Somebody
Bad Bad
Grew Up Different
