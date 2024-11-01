Original Members Of Grim Reaper Reuniting To Tribute Steve Grimmett

(Adrenaline) The life of one of Swindon's most famous residents will be celebrated heavy metal style at the Wings of Angels Festival on Saturday 23rd November 2024. Wings of Angels Festival is being held at Swindon's MECA.

The festival will include guest singers performing songs from Steve's back catalogue, and bands from around the world with a connection to Steve and his music. Former WASP Guitarist Chris Holmes is headlining the event. Original members of Grim Reaper, guitarist Nick Bowcott, Bassist Dave Wanklin and drummer Mark Simon, reunite for the first time in over 30 years to perform with singer Harry Conklin of Jag Panzer fame.

Steve Grimmett, producer, songwriter and lead singer of the internationally renowned metal band Grim Reaper, will be remembered at the one-day Wings of Angels Festival, named after the lead track from the band's 2018 album Walking in the Shadows.

Grim Reaper were at the forefront of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene which took the world by storm in the 1980s. Steve Grimmett, who sold over a million albums, is considered one of the greatest heavy metal singers of all time. He gained notoriety throughout the world, with a large following in Europe as well as across the Atlantic in the USA, South America, and also in Japan. His career included numerous highly acclaimed studio albums, single releases and MTV airplay.

Steve passed away in August 2022. To meet the demand from the singer's global fanbase, his wife Millie is organising the Festival to celebrate his life with a musical send-off.

Other former members of Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper to join the festivities include Chaz Grimaldi, Paul White, Mart Trail, Mark Walker, Julian Hill, and Ian Nash. Plus there will be Special Appearances by Richie Yeates, Sy Davies, Kim Jennett, Mike Jurgens and Franc Potvin.

Millie Grimmett said, "Steve's life was heavy metal. He got so much pleasure out of performing onstage, meeting fans and recording music. It's only right that the Wings of Angels Festival pays tribute to that through a packed line-up of metal acts from near and far. We're looking forward to a sold-out Festival, amazing music and a fitting celebration of Steve's life."

In addition to Steve's back catalogue of music dating from 1979-2022, his legacy also includes influence on popular culture in the 1990s, with Grim Reaper songs "See You in Hell" (1983), "Fear No Evil" (1985) and "Rock You to Hell" (1987) each gaining notoriety for appearing on the MTV animation Beavis and Butt-Head.

During his 45-year career, Steve shared the stage with a wealth of big names including Judas Priest, Bon Jovi, Scorpions and Deep Purple. At one time he was even touted to be the new vocalist for Iron Maiden.

Millie added, "Such was Steve's impact on music that we have had people contact us from around the world to purchase tickets and to join us in Swindon, UK for Wings of Angels. People have been sharing stories and pictures on our social media pages and it is really heartwarming to see this outpouring of affection for someone who did so much to shape the metal scene over several decades."

