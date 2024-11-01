Saves The Day Offer Up Limited Edition 25th anniversary Vinyl Of 'Through Being Cool'

(CC) Equal Vision Records and Saves The Day are excited to announce the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Through Being Cool, the New Jersey rock band's classic sophomore album. Limited to 1000 units in the Equal Vision Records store in two variants - buttermilk base with black and orange splatter and blue/black/white mix - this pillar of American emo/indie is now available for purchase here.
Additionally, Saves The Day will be touring behind the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool on the New Jersey Vs. The World Tour during November and December with Senses Fail, who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, November 5 at Emo's in Austin, TX and take in 28 evenings across North America, culminating in an appearance at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on December 9. Support on the tour will be provided by Narrow Head. "Together we plan on bringing the spirit of New Jersey to life on stage in a city near you," Saves The Day's Chris Conley said. "Let's all sing along to our favorite songs like we did way back in the day!"
Few records can lay claim to having the influence on the emo and pop-punk genres as Through Being Cool. Born of the vibrant New Jersey scene of the late '90s and colored by its creators' experiences as young students in neighboring New York City, Saves The Day's sophomore record, says frontman Chris Conley, tells the "story of my life at 17 and 18 years old, ripped from the pages of journals, college assignments and love letters." Cited to this day by peers and tastemakers as a unparalleled, groundbreaking classic of its era, Through Being Cool encapsulates the exhilaration, confusion, joy and sadness of adolescence - a timeless ode to growing up and searching for your true self that, 25 years on, remains the absolute blueprint for infectiously melodic songwriting with a soul-baring core.
Senses Fail and Saves The Day will be making the following appearances together this November and December on the New Jersey Vs. The World Tour. Dates below.
NOVEMBER
05 - Austin, TX - Emo's
06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
08 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
09 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
19 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield
20 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
DECEMBER
02 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
03 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
05 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
08 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
09 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misdonduct Accusations
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85
Queen Share The Greatest Special 'The Story of Queen 1' Part 2
Original Members Of Grim Reaper Reuniting To Tribute Steve Grimmett
Saves The Day Offer Up Limited Edition 25th anniversary Vinyl Of 'Through Being Cool'
The Black Moods Deliver 'Passion'
Orianthi Joins Sebastian Bach For 'Future Of Youth' Video