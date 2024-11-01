Saves The Day Offer Up Limited Edition 25th anniversary Vinyl Of 'Through Being Cool'

(CC) Equal Vision Records and Saves The Day are excited to announce the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Through Being Cool, the New Jersey rock band's classic sophomore album. Limited to 1000 units in the Equal Vision Records store in two variants - buttermilk base with black and orange splatter and blue/black/white mix - this pillar of American emo/indie is now available for purchase here.

Additionally, Saves The Day will be touring behind the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool on the New Jersey Vs. The World Tour during November and December with Senses Fail, who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, November 5 at Emo's in Austin, TX and take in 28 evenings across North America, culminating in an appearance at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on December 9. Support on the tour will be provided by Narrow Head. "Together we plan on bringing the spirit of New Jersey to life on stage in a city near you," Saves The Day's Chris Conley said. "Let's all sing along to our favorite songs like we did way back in the day!"

Few records can lay claim to having the influence on the emo and pop-punk genres as Through Being Cool. Born of the vibrant New Jersey scene of the late '90s and colored by its creators' experiences as young students in neighboring New York City, Saves The Day's sophomore record, says frontman Chris Conley, tells the "story of my life at 17 and 18 years old, ripped from the pages of journals, college assignments and love letters." Cited to this day by peers and tastemakers as a unparalleled, groundbreaking classic of its era, Through Being Cool encapsulates the exhilaration, confusion, joy and sadness of adolescence - a timeless ode to growing up and searching for your true self that, 25 years on, remains the absolute blueprint for infectiously melodic songwriting with a soul-baring core.

Senses Fail and Saves The Day will be making the following appearances together this November and December on the New Jersey Vs. The World Tour. Dates below.

NOVEMBER

05 - Austin, TX - Emo's

06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

08 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

09 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

19 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

20 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

DECEMBER

02 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

03 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

05 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

08 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

09 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

