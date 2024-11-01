Singled Out: Slaw's Best Of Me

(aM) Georgia native Scott Colson, a.k.a. Slaw, just released his new album "Here I Come" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected "Best Of Me". Here is the story:
"Best of Me" wasn't just a song I decided to write one day, it was something that needed to come out. It's about a friend of mine who was always full of life, love, and laughter. He was the kind of guy who could walk into a room and instantly make everyone feel like they belonged. That's the friend I choose to remember. But, as life does, it threw him some curveballs, and like many others, he fell into the nasty trap of addiction.
I couldn't believe the things I heard about how things spiraled for him at the end of his life. It didn't sound like the same person I knew. There was all this buzz about what he had gotten into, and it hit me really hard that he could be remembered for that last little dark segment of his life instead of the big, beautiful part that came before.
The hard truth is, people are often remembered for their struggles, for the mistakes they made when they were at their lowest. But I believe that's a disservice to who they truly are.
"Best of Me" is my way of reminding people that we all have our shadows, but it's our light that deserves to be remembered. We all stumble, we all fall, but that doesn't define us. This song is a plea for compassion, for people to remember others by their true, good nature, and not just those times we get off-track, as the song says.
My hope is that the song strikes a chord with people and helps them look past the struggles to remember the best parts of their loved ones-not just after they're gone, but especially now, in this life, while it can make a real difference. I know I can do better, and I hope people can do the same for me. I've definitely had my share of time off-track.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
