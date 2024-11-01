Stream Jimmy Fallon's 'Holiday Seasoning' Album

(Republic) Holiday connoisseur, Jimmy Fallon, releases his highly anticipated album Holiday Seasoning. The holiday comedy album includes collaborations from the biggest names in music and comedy, including the new single "Holiday" with the Jonas Brothers.
Holiday Seasoning is available on all digital streaming platforms as well as a variety of physical variants. The D2C exclusive CD includes a signed insert, the standard LP is a custom Peppermint Swirl vinyl, and there is a deluxe LP package with Blizzard vinyl that includes a sticker sheet, a holiday table topper, and a pop-up vinyl gatefold. Target is also selling an exclusive edition of the LP in Ruby Red vinyl.
Forthcoming holiday television event, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, will spotlight Jimmy Fallon's festive new holiday album, airing Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The holiday special will feature a star-studded lineup of guest appearances and performances, including Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, "Weird Al" Yankovic and more.
The album includes previously released singles "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)" feat. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, "Almost Too Early For Christmas" feat. Dolly Parton, and "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor. To date, these holiday singles have received over 70 million combined Global streams and counting.
Last year, "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor reached #1 on the iTunes US Chart and #2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Airplay chart. The single also hit chart peaks in the Top 5 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Billboard Holiday, and Overall Digital Song Sales.
Jimmy Fallon is preparing to take over your holiday playlist whether you have been naughty or nice!
Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album
