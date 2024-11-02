Ava Max Follows 'Forever Young' With 'I Wish'

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum artist and global superstar Ava Max ushers in the holiday season with "1 Wish," an undeniable modern-day classic and holiday original, out now on all platforms.
"1 Wish" follows her recent collaboration with the GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, entitled "Forever Young."
The song debuted in Ibiza last week, where she performed live to thousands of fans on the legendary Mediterranean island, and follows an incredible 2024, filled with an unstoppable string of dance-pop hits from the chart-topping artist, including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which has already earned over 150M global streams and has reached top 10 in several countries since its release.
David Guetta Teams With Ava Max And Alphaville For 'Forever Young'
Watch Marilyn Manson 'Raise The Red Flag'
Coldplay Stream New Single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Ava Max On Tour (Finally) Global Headline Tour Announced
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'
Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video
Jackson Browne Joins Nile Rodgers On Deep Hidden Meaning
Bane Remix and Remaster 'It All Comes Down To This' For 25th Anniversary
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85