Ava Max Follows 'Forever Young' With 'I Wish'

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum artist and global superstar Ava Max ushers in the holiday season with "1 Wish," an undeniable modern-day classic and holiday original, out now on all platforms.

"1 Wish" follows her recent collaboration with the GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, entitled "Forever Young."

The song debuted in Ibiza last week, where she performed live to thousands of fans on the legendary Mediterranean island, and follows an incredible 2024, filled with an unstoppable string of dance-pop hits from the chart-topping artist, including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which has already earned over 150M global streams and has reached top 10 in several countries since its release.

