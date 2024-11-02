Bane Remix and Remaster 'It All Comes Down To This' For 25th Anniversary

(CCM) Legendary independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and Bane are excited to announce the release of the 25th Anniversary Edition of It All Comes Down To This, the Massachusetts hardcore icons' celebrated debut album. Fully remixed by Brian McTernan (Hot Water Music, Converge, Thrice) and entirely remastered, this new, updated collection gives this hardcore classic the justice it finally deserves.

"I was a kid when we made this record back in '99 (and so was the band)," Equal Vision's Dan Sandshaw recalls. "I remember thinking the record didn't quite sound good enough when mixes were delivered, but I was young and afraid to speak up. Having a chance to revisit this monumental record has been a labor of love. Bane has been a constant during my career at the label, and it's truly an honor to share this remix with the world." Purchase the 25th Anniversary Edition of It All Comes Down To This via the Equal Vision store here.

Since their inception in 1995, Bane has toured all across the world countless times and has released four full-length albums: 1999's It All Comes Down To This, 2001's Give Blood, 2005's The Note, and 2014's Don't Wait Up, in addition to several 7", EP and compilation releases. In the spring of 1998, Nicholas Branigan joined Bane and the band was ready to write its first full-length record. Fresh off the heels of its first full U.S. tour, Bane got into the practice space - adorned with leaking ceilings and propane heaters - and wrote what would ultimately become It All Comes Down to This.

At the time, the band recorded everything they had ever released with the legendary Brian McTernan. Brian had moved away so the band thought it was a good opportunity to try recording with someone new. With Steve Austin of Today Is The Day's enthusiasm, Bane went in and recorded a six-song demo at his studio in Clinton, MA.

A few months later, Bane booked time at the studio and tracked the full album; it was the first time they didn't have anyone to really guide them or push them towards good or bad takes. Ultimately, they were very happy with the takes, but overall, the record just never came together the way they wanted it to, sound-wise. They loved all the songs and how they all came out, musically, but they couldn't get past the sound quality of the record.

After more than 20 years and a long process of tracking down the tapes, the band finally got them transferred and into the hands of McTernan in 2023. In December 2023, the band got the first rough mix and they were blown away by how good it sounded. After a few more months, McTernan turned in the final mix and it literally brought tears to the band's eyes; Austin captured the songs for that time and McTernan's talent brought it to life and made it sound the way it was always intended to be heard.

Bane will be making the following U.S. appearances during November. Dates below.

NOVEMBER

08 - Dallas, TX - Trees

09 - Houston, TX - The End

10 - Austin, TX - The Parish

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

15 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street

16 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

