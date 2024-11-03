Bombus Reveal 'The One' Video As 'Your Blood' Is Unleashed

(FP) Bombus returns with a new album, 'Your Blood', marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter. With 'Your Blood', BOMBUS ventures down a somewhat different path than before, marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter.

Yet fans need not worry; the essence of the band remains intact. The new album is classic Bombus with a twist - a blend of heavy metal and classic rock, layered with modern elements that reveal a band expanding its sonic horizons. While introducing a more melodic side not previously featured, the band's core sound - heavy, raw, and unmistakably Bombus - persists.

To celebrate the release of 'Your Blood', Bombus has also released a new single "The One" which is accompanied by a new music video. "We decided early to record 'Your Blood' ourselves, without external influences," the band explains. This self-reliance allowed for a meticulous and unhurried recording process, with each member deeply involved. The production, handled by Petter Lithvall at Stigbergstudion, achieves a dynamic sound - thick, beefy bottoms, crispy highs, and punchy mids - all while maintaining clarity and space.

Still resonating with the band's foundational influences like W.A.S.P., Motorhead, and Metallica, 'Your Blood' introduces hints of Sisters of Mercy and Queens of the Stone Age, merging with a classic rock vibe. The result is a Bombus that feels familiar yet refreshingly new, embodying what could be described as "metal 'n' roll."

Related Stories

News > Bombus