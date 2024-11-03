Bombus Reveal 'The One' Video As 'Your Blood' Is Unleashed

(FP) Bombus returns with a new album, 'Your Blood', marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter. With 'Your Blood', BOMBUS ventures down a somewhat different path than before, marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter.
Yet fans need not worry; the essence of the band remains intact. The new album is classic Bombus with a twist - a blend of heavy metal and classic rock, layered with modern elements that reveal a band expanding its sonic horizons. While introducing a more melodic side not previously featured, the band's core sound - heavy, raw, and unmistakably Bombus - persists.
To celebrate the release of 'Your Blood', Bombus has also released a new single "The One" which is accompanied by a new music video. "We decided early to record 'Your Blood' ourselves, without external influences," the band explains. This self-reliance allowed for a meticulous and unhurried recording process, with each member deeply involved. The production, handled by Petter Lithvall at Stigbergstudion, achieves a dynamic sound - thick, beefy bottoms, crispy highs, and punchy mids - all while maintaining clarity and space.
Still resonating with the band's foundational influences like W.A.S.P., Motorhead, and Metallica, 'Your Blood' introduces hints of Sisters of Mercy and Queens of the Stone Age, merging with a classic rock vibe. The result is a Bombus that feels familiar yet refreshingly new, embodying what could be described as "metal 'n' roll."
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary
Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs
Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives
Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition
Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video
Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video