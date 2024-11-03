Central Cee announces Debut Album With 'One By One'

(CR) Central Cee, the UK's global rap sensation has announced his highly anticipated debut album, Can't Rush Greatness, set for release on January 24th 2025. After dominating global charts and streaming platforms with his previous two mixtapes "Wild West" and "23" and hit singles, including "Doja", "BAND4BAND" and "Obsessed With You", this debut album marks a significant milestone in Cench's already illustrious career. Recorded in multiple locations across the globe, over the past twelve months, the record features beats from numerous producers including long-term collaborator Dave.

In celebration of this milestone announcement, Central Cee has also made his highly anticipated debut on COLORS with the release of his latest single, "One by One." While this track will not feature on Can't Rush Greatness, it serves as a notable nod to the album's core sentiment. Performing over a Cash Cobain beat against a striking rose gold backdrop-a recurring motif in his work this year-Central Cee's artistry shines. His precision in wordplay and introspective storytelling come through as he reflects on themes of growth, freedom, and his journey from the streets to global stardom. Iconic lines such as "Can't rush greatness, you gotta take your time, maintain it slowly," capture the ethos behind the album, with Cench continuing, "They see the time piece, they don't see the time it takes us."

Originally recorded in 2021, "One By One" highlights just how consistent Central Cee has been throughout his career, with Can't Rush Greatness building on that same ethos. This debut album is set to showcase his evolution as an artist, blending raw lyricism with bold production, pushing the boundaries of UK rap.

2024 has been a monumental year for Central Cee, who is a true force to be reckoned with. Can't Rush Greatness arrives on the tail of an inimitable year for the young artist. His single "BAND4BAND" with Lil Baby, is among the year's biggest rap singles globally and saw Cench break down borders in the USA as the Hot 100's highest charting UK rap single ever and the first to top the Urban and Rhythmic radio charts respectively. Amassing over 2 billion global streams and more than 1.5 billion video views. His track record of success includes his smash hit 'Sprinter', which was the most streamed UK Spotify single of 2023 and the first UK rap song to spend 10 consecutive weeks at Number 1. As the first UK rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, Central Cee's meteoric rise is unmatched.

Can't Rush Greatness will land on the 24th of January 2025, and is set to be one of the biggest releases in UK rap history.

