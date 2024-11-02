Chri$tian Gate$ Shares 'Secrets' Video

(PAA) After making waves with his RIAA Gold-certified hit "Numb," Chri$tian Gate$ returns with his debut album NO STRINGS ATTACHED, a genre-blending project that delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and self-reflection while leaning deeper into his dark alt-pop sound. From hard-hitting anthems to moments of vulnerability, the album explores new musical territories, reflecting the complexity of Christian's journey and capturing emotions that feel both personal and universal.

"This album really revolves around relationship issues-on both sides," Christian shares. "Even though I feel like I've grown beyond some of the experiences that inspired these songs, I still resonate with that younger version of myself. What I really appreciate about No Strings Attached is its timelessness. The moments and experiences that inspired these songs have been captured in a way that feels like they'll always be relatable."

The album marks a turning point for Christian, who acknowledges the evolution in both his sound and storytelling. NO STRINGS ATTACHED finds him fully embracing a high-energy, genre-fluid vibe. Christian credits the album's cohesive sound to working with long-time collaborator and producer Elation. "After I wrote 'Freak', that track really set the direction for the production of the entire album. Elation and I started using similar samples and effects across the project to create a more cohesive sound," he explains. "The goal was to pull together a collection of songs that, while diverse, still felt like they belonged to the same body of work. That was a tough job, but we made it happen."

On the inspiration behind the album's title, Christian reveals, "Funny enough, the title came from a photoshoot for the album art that I did with my friend Moody Darkroom, who's a photographer. We were actually doing a video shoot for 'TOXIC', and he posted a still from it with the caption 'No Strings Attached.' It immediately clicked for me. It just felt like the right title for the album because it captured the vibe of the entire project-songs about relationships, freedom, and emotional moments, but also a sense of release."

In the lead-up to NO STRINGS ATTACHED, Christian released a series of standout singles, including the heart-wrenching "FOOD POISONING," the aggressive "SHREDS," the dark and guitar-driven "TOXIC" featuring Dutch Melrose, and the sultry "SECRETS." Each track offers a glimpse into Christian's creative headspace, showcasing a range of emotions and experiences that resonate deeply with listeners.

The official video for "SECRETS" deepens the track's impact with its dark, red-hued visuals that explore themes of veiled attraction and psychological tension. "The game of hidden desires and the power that comes from someone denying they're into you. It's a power play wrapped in a beat," Christian explains. The video masterfully conveys this through moody, immersive imagery, with impassioned performance shots spliced between the story narrative.

