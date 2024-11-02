Dustin Lynch Celebrates Chart-Topping Career Milestone During Broadway Blowout

(BBR) Tennessee native Dustin Lynch took to the rooftops of downtown Nashville to throw a milestone party in celebration of garnering 10 #1 singles across his groundbreaking career. Hosted at Skydeck on Broadway Wednesday night (10/30) and free to the public, writers and producers of the smashes joined key industry tastemakers, friends, family, and fans, to all raise a toast to the MULTI-PLATINUM star.

Beginning with a double plaque presentation for his latest #1s, ASCAP, BMI, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Almo Music Corp., MV2 Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Studio Bank, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner Chappell Music applauded Lynch alongside "Stars Like Confetti" writers Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Crowell (also the producer), and "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)" writers Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Hunter Phelps, and Mentor Williams, in addition to producers Zach Crowell and Ben Phillips.

Honoring the journey of his chart-toppers, from his first (PLATINUM "Where It's At") to his most recent ("Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)"), he took the stage for an 11-song setlist loaded with his megahits. Lynch has previously ruled the #1 spot with his history-making six-week #1 "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)" - and was surprised mid-show with a third plaque recognizing his RIAA 2X PLATINUM certification by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's General Manager Peter Strickland - as well as PLATINUM, two-week #1 "Ridin' Roads," PLATINUM "Good Girl," 3X PLATINUM, four-week #1 "Small Town Boy," GOLD "Seein' Red," GOLD "Mind Reader," and GOLD "Hell Of A Night." As one of the most successful, recognizable, and dependable faces in Country music since releasing his debut album, he also acknowledged his PLATINUM breakout "Cowboys and Angels" with a special spotlight during the set.

Adding to his list of landmark achievements, Lynch next has a bucket list billing headlining DUSTIN LYNCH - LIVE AT RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE in Morrison, CO, on November 6. Presented by Coors Banquet, a percentage of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF). Since 2014, Coors Banquet has donated more than $2 MILLION to the WFF. Playing to over 4 MILLION fans spanning five headline runs, the Grand Ole Opry member has hosted his own see-and-be-seen pool parties in Mexico, Las Vegas, NV, Nashville, TN, and Lake Ozark, MO, and toured with Country's biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown.

