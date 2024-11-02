Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video

(CSM) Helloween treat fans to another preview from their upcoming Live At Budokan release. This high-octane rendition of their timeless classic, "Eagle Fly Free", captures the unmistakable chemistry between the band and the spirited Japanese audience at Tokyo's Budokan, elevating the track to an entirely new level.
"A song that is just as wonderful and popular today as it was when it was first released. It comes with an effective overture, has a great upbeat and a brilliant, fast-paced ending. "Eagle Fly Free" has the ultimate vibe and encourages you to sing along. It has everything you would expect from an 'evergreen,' I love playing it," states guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen.
This release celebrates the grand finale of HELLOWEEN's epic world tour from 2022 to 2023. Spanning over 30 countries on three continents, the tour was nothing short of a triumph, drawing massive crowds and showcasing the band's undying appeal, the sold-out concert in Tokyo is the crowning glory of the cycle. Known for their explosive stage presence and high-voltage performances, HELLOWEEN's shows are fueled by the unique chemistry among the band members. Triple lead-guitar attacks from Michael Weikath, Kai Hansen, and Sascha Gerstner alternate with goosebump-inducing duets from vocalists Michael Kiske and Andi Deris, occasionally supported by Kai Hansen, the band's original singer and third voice. He also takes the spectators on a journey back in time with a medley from the band's early days, returning to the origins of their sound - HELLOWEEN, the godfathers of melodic speed metal.
Choosing the Nippon Budokan for this live recording was no coincidence. A venue rich in musical history, it has hosted countless legendary concerts and is an accolade for every music group that has played there. HELLOWEEN are the first German band ever to record a live album in the Nippon Budokan, and for the members it was a dream come true.
Lead vocalist Michael Kiske described the show as "surreal, with the electrifying fan energy creating a magical atmosphere." Bassist Markus Grosskopf spoke of the venue's profound personal and historical significance, expressing how humbling and inspiring it was to perform in a place that shaped their own musical journeys.
The live recording's technical brilliance is another highlight. With 29 cameras capturing every nuance, the production team ensured that each moment of the concert is preserved in stunning detail. This attention to detail means the Blu-ray and DVD versions offer an immersive viewing experience, making fans feel like they are right there in the front row.
The setlist of this live album is a treasure trove of surprises, contains the entire 2-hour+ show and offers a fresh experience compared to previous releases like United Alive [2019]. This thoughtful song selection honors both the die-hard fans craving something new and the band's rich musical legacy, showcasing their evolution and expansive repertoire.
This live album is more than just a concert recording; it's a celebration of HELLOWEEN's enduring impact on the metal scene. It promises to bring the magic of an unforgettable performance straight into fans' homes, offering a piece of music history that embodies the spirit and energy of a legendary band at their peak.
Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video
Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame
Helloween Returning To North America This Spring
Helloween Get Animated For 'Out For Glory'
