Johnny Huynh Shares 'MISS YOU TONIGHT'

(CR) Rising 21-year-old singer-songwriter Johnny Huynh shares his new single "MISS YOU TONIGHT" via Columbia Records. This heartfelt track dives deep into the heartache of a breakup, painting a vivid picture of longing and nostalgia that resonates with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet pain of lost love. Listen HERE.

"'MISS YOU TONIGHT' captures my most recent relationship with someone that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Johnny says. "After the breakup, I spent so many nights thinking about them even when I didn't want to. I hated this feeling, and the image of their face still lingers in my mind till this day.

"After thinking about this in retrospect, it was neither of our faults and maybe it just wasn't meant to be. All I am left with is the memories I had with them. For the listeners, I hope this helps them reflect on people they miss. Maybe it's a family member, an ex-lover, or a friend."

Seattle-based Vietnamese-American Johnny's popularity burgeoned on social media, thanks to open-hearted covers of anthems by d4vd and more. His candor, sense of humor, and unfiltered spirit engaged a massive audience across TikTok and Instagram. He only parlayed this popularity into his original material, gaining traction on "MAKE IT ALRIGHT", "The One That Was Meant For Me" and "Cheater." Johnny, who gained the title of the 'voice of a new generation' from Seatle Magazine, is challenging pop stereotypes with his raw, emotional vulnerability. Earlier this year, Johnny released "Good As You," "When The Night Ends" and "Left Of Me," which has already garnered over 2.6 million streams worldwide to date.

