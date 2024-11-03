Johnny Huynh Shares 'MISS YOU TONIGHT'

(CR) Rising 21-year-old singer-songwriter Johnny Huynh shares his new single "MISS YOU TONIGHT" via Columbia Records. This heartfelt track dives deep into the heartache of a breakup, painting a vivid picture of longing and nostalgia that resonates with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet pain of lost love. Listen HERE.
"'MISS YOU TONIGHT' captures my most recent relationship with someone that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Johnny says. "After the breakup, I spent so many nights thinking about them even when I didn't want to. I hated this feeling, and the image of their face still lingers in my mind till this day.
"After thinking about this in retrospect, it was neither of our faults and maybe it just wasn't meant to be. All I am left with is the memories I had with them. For the listeners, I hope this helps them reflect on people they miss. Maybe it's a family member, an ex-lover, or a friend."
Seattle-based Vietnamese-American Johnny's popularity burgeoned on social media, thanks to open-hearted covers of anthems by d4vd and more. His candor, sense of humor, and unfiltered spirit engaged a massive audience across TikTok and Instagram. He only parlayed this popularity into his original material, gaining traction on "MAKE IT ALRIGHT", "The One That Was Meant For Me" and "Cheater." Johnny, who gained the title of the 'voice of a new generation' from Seatle Magazine, is challenging pop stereotypes with his raw, emotional vulnerability. Earlier this year, Johnny released "Good As You," "When The Night Ends" and "Left Of Me," which has already garnered over 2.6 million streams worldwide to date.
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary
Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs
Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives
Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition
Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video
Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video