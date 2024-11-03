Julia Raye Reveals 'Wish You Stayed'

(TPR) Emerging pop sensation Julia Raye reveals her new single, "Wish You Stayed." Produced by Bret "Epic" Mazur-known for his work with Crazy Town, Prince, and the Black Eyed Peas-the track follows in the footsteps of her recent hits, "Expectations" and "Give You Up."
With its tender guitar melody and Julia's signature soul-stirring vocals, "Wish You Stayed" captures the quiet ache of losing a relationship that once felt perfect. Overflowing with emotional depth, the lyrics tap into those raw moments of reflection when you're left questioning how everything unraveled.
"I wrote this song in the midst of mourning a relationship, so I took inspiration from all of the texts I sent to friends and the little notes I'd written down on my phone," Julia says. "Ultimately, it's about cherishing and reflecting on the good moments, even when you know it's time to let go."
Born and raised in Long Island, New York, 23-year-old Julia Raye has been performing for as long as she can remember. She grew up taking dance classes, singing, and performing in local theater productions. By age 17, she had starred in over twenty musical theater shows and was frequently performing with the New York All State Choir and ACDA All National Choir.
Julia went on to study vocal performance at the University of Michigan under the tutelage of George Shirley, the first African-American to perform at the Metropolitan Opera. This classical foundation added a rich depth to her voice, but Julia's heart has always beat to the rhythm of pop and R&B. Drawing inspiration from icons like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, Julia blends her operatic training with raw, introspective storytelling and irresistible pop hooks, creating a sound that's as unique as it is powerful.
