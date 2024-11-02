Mathame Sample 'The Bad Touch' For New Single 'Discovery Channel'

(Casablanca) Critically acclaimed Italian emo-tech duo Mathame officially unleash their highly-anticipated single, "Discovery Channel" via Casablanca Records / Republic Records. The collaboration with Lyke arrives hot on the heels of the duo's high-octane performances during ADE where they tantalized fans with the explosive track, making it a staple in their sets throughout the week.

The track's pulsating beat immediately plunges listeners deep into the throws of Mathame's innovative spirit, as the driving bassline sets an infectious rhythm and promises an unparalleled sonic journey. The track is driven forward with an instantly recognizable lyrical sample from Bloodhound Gang's "The Bad Touch," that bursts with nostalgia and adds a viscerally addictive layer to the track.

"Discovery Channel" showcases Mathame's technical prowess and boundless vitality as they continue to breathe new life into tracks of other genres and decades. The hard hitting masterpiece unleashes a euphoric wave of sound, inviting listeners across the globe to dive deep into the duo's effervescent vision as they continue to carve out a unique space for themselves and push the limits of the genre.

From Mathame: "For us, despite the seemingly light-hearted nature of the original track, it's one of the most profound memories from our adolescence. It was the golden age of MTV, and The Bad Touch was one of the first music videos we ever saw. Beneath the humor and the energy, we always felt there was this dark, hypnotic melancholy lurking underneath. So, when Lyke suggested we work on it, it was almost instinctive-it felt so natural to bring out that darker tone we had always sensed. The track came together in just a few days, like it had been waiting for us to transform it. From the very first moment, we knew we were onto something special. It immediately became a hypnotic, magical piece in our sets, a constant feature that captures the crowd every time. It was magical from the start."

From the solitude of volcanic Mount Etna to stages around the world, Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame connect audiences across the globe through transportive music that transcends genres, generations and dimensions. More than another DJ duo, Mathame are sonic alchemists whose productions unfold as poignant odysseys that blur the lines between reverie and reality. Defying convention through their sound, the brothers masterfully immerse listeners into the futuristic realms they conjure, pulsating with sensorial magic and ethereal energies that linger in the air akin to candles in a great cathedral. Their first LP, "MEMO" was a technically driven masterpiece, paving the way for colossal collaborations with global talents like Tiësto and John Summit, amassing over 6 million streams on spotify and support from the likes of industry authorities such as Forbes' 15 Best Albums list of 2023.

2024 has marked a triumphant return of Mathame's shared artistic vision, seeing the releases critically-acclaimed singles "I Will Find You," and "Angel" alongside their groundbreaking residency - NEO - at Ibiza's fabled electronic temple, Amnesia that coalesced music and art, bridging the gap between ancient and modern, as well as the completion of their AV Shows with an electrifying performance during Tomorrowland Weekend One and a the first-ever full-length AI generated feature film in a public venue. On October 5, the duo officially unveiled NEO World, their highly-anticipated world tour, debuted at the iconic Brooklyn Mirage as a two-hour, 360-degree immersive sonic experience, coalescing music and art, centered around the reimagined, nine-meter tall humanoid - NEO - physical manifestation of the duo's connective ethos and symbol of unity and peace.

