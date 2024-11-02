Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'

(Prime PR) Gibson TV, the iconic American instrument brand's award-winning, worldwide online network, features original series about music and culture from the world's best storytellers. The Gibson TV series titled "The Collection" takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music's biggest artists.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and 9X GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica joins host Mark Agnesi as he gets an insider's look at Kirk's epic guitar collection in this new episode of Gibson TV's "The Collection." Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. Host Mark Agnesi heads to Los Angeles, CA, for a glimpse into the epic and rare guitar collection of Metallica icon Kirk Hammett spanning stories of his upbringing, early musical influences and bands, his guitars, and his unique approach to writing music.

Kirk takes Mark through his home and studio guitar collection, which includes a 1952 Les Paul™ Goldtop, 1960 Les Paul TV Special, 1956 Les Paul Custom, 1958 Les Paul Standard, 1958 Les Paul Custom, 1958 Les Paul Standard, 1959 Les Paul Standard "Greeny," 1959 Les Paul Standard , 1960 Les Paul Standard "Sunny," 1957 Korina Flying V™ Prototype, 1963 Korina Explorer™, 1979 Flying V, 1972 Medallion Flying V, 1959 ES-335TD, 1955 ES-295, ESP KH-1 "Joker," and a 1964 J-180 Everly Brothers acoustic, among others.

"Kirk's episode of The Collection is my favorite episode to date," says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. "Kirk was such a huge influence on me as a young player in the early 90's, so to get to see and play some of the guitars I grew up watching him play was truly incredible."

"Kirk is a music icon, and Gibson is honored to continue to collaborate with Kirk on making his creative passions fully realized," adds Todd Harapiak, Gibson Global Media Director. "We are thrilled we get to share the stories of these guitars with music fans worldwide.

Next month (11/29), Gibson Publishing will launch The Collection: Kirk Hammett, a deluxe coffee table book in hardcover featuring the Metallica icon. The Collection: Kirk Hammett will detail the stories behind Kirk's rare and highly collectible instruments used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. The Collection: Kirk Hammett marks the second book release from Gibson Publishing, which debuted last year with The Collection: Slash in a Custom edition, and a now sold out Deluxe edition.

