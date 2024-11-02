Skrillex and DJ Naisha Team With Four Tet and Champion For 'Talk To Me'

(ICLG) Champion joins forces with influential UK artist Four Tet, 9x GRAMMY winner Skrillex and singer-songwriter-DJ Naisha on the hypnotic new single "Talk To Me," released via Disorder/Capitol. The three renowned producers create a bold and sultry soundscape as Naisha shifts fluidly from ethereal vocals to hip-hop inflected delivery on this captivating self-love anthem, which the four artists wrote together. Anticipation for "Talk To Me" has been keen ever since Four Tet and Skrillex teased out the track as an ID in recent sets.
Tomorrow, Champion will go back to back with Daphni at Drumsheds, supporting Four Tet. This tops off an incredible year of DJing which has seen Champion go B2B with Joy anonymous at Glastonbury, support Four Tet at Finsbury Park, support Hamdi and complete his first residency at Amnesia.
A legend in the UK club scene for over a decade, Champion began DJing raves when he was only 14 with one goal: to make music as loud as possible. Recently signed to Disorder/Capitol Records, he's delivered an astonishing run of records in 2024, including two huge underground hits: "We Multiply" with Bushbaby and Killa P was spun by everyone from Yung Singh to Caribou to Ben UFO. Follow-up single "International Man," with Bakey and Jamakabi, was added to BBC 1xtra, and earned Champion the Radio One Residency slot for December 2024. His remix of Caribou's "Broke My Heart," which Caribou played at Coachella, was supported by Jamie xx at Glastonbury and Four Tet at EDC. September saw the release of his collaboration with Joy Anonymous, "JOY (If You Want)," which appears on Joy Anonymous' new EP, Joyous People (South East Corner). Champion's upcoming collaborations include Sammy Virji and Interplanetary Criminal.
