Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition

(GM) Sleater-Kinney release Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, out via Loma Vista Recordings. Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including "Nothing To Lose," released today.

Little Rope, one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band's 30-year career, received accolades from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.

"Little Rope is an album we wrote from our hearts, where the music allowed us to grapple with the darkness, each song a way make to sense of things." the band explains. "That said, not every chapter fit neatly into this book of songs, so they remained on the edges of the story, until now. We are really happy to share with you the deluxe version of Little Rope, which hopefully adds ballast to the lifeline music provides. With love, Carrie and Corin."

