Wonderly Release 'Wolves' Album

11-02-2024
(Reybee) Wolves, the seventh album by the tuneful Portland-based duo Wonderly, out today, represents a high watermark in the development of the band's expansive pop style.

"We called our new album Wolves because there's a duality in all of us," says Jim Brunberg, one half of Wonderly, with longtime collaborator and fellow multi-instrumentalist Ben Landsverk. "There's an expression: 'Inside you are two wolves. Which wolf will you feed?'"

Comprised of 11 brightly melodic, extravagantly arranged, emotionally hard-hitting original songs, Wolves was prepped in advance with the release of singles "Plaid Pantry," an upbeat yet dark narrative set in the titular Portland convenience store, and "It Was Written That Way," an offbeat song about identity and personal truth, penned initially for director Jon Garcia's independent film Strictly for the Birds.

Wonderly will celebrate the album's release at Portland, OR's The Old Church on Saturday, November 2nd. The event will feature a wide array of Portland's hometown heroes, including Laura Veirs, Rachel Taylor Brown, and Jenson Tuomi. Wonderly's all-star band also includes Chet Lyster, Dan Hunt, Jack Mortensen, Ned Failing, The Paul Brainard Horns, Dana & Vern Sparling, and Joshua Segal.

