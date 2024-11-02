Wonderly Release 'Wolves' Album

(Reybee) Wolves, the seventh album by the tuneful Portland-based duo Wonderly, out today, represents a high watermark in the development of the band's expansive pop style.
"We called our new album Wolves because there's a duality in all of us," says Jim Brunberg, one half of Wonderly, with longtime collaborator and fellow multi-instrumentalist Ben Landsverk. "There's an expression: 'Inside you are two wolves. Which wolf will you feed?'"
Comprised of 11 brightly melodic, extravagantly arranged, emotionally hard-hitting original songs, Wolves was prepped in advance with the release of singles "Plaid Pantry," an upbeat yet dark narrative set in the titular Portland convenience store, and "It Was Written That Way," an offbeat song about identity and personal truth, penned initially for director Jon Garcia's independent film Strictly for the Birds.
Wonderly will celebrate the album's release at Portland, OR's The Old Church on Saturday, November 2nd. The event will feature a wide array of Portland's hometown heroes, including Laura Veirs, Rachel Taylor Brown, and Jenson Tuomi. Wonderly's all-star band also includes Chet Lyster, Dan Hunt, Jack Mortensen, Ned Failing, The Paul Brainard Horns, Dana & Vern Sparling, and Joshua Segal.
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'
Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video
Jackson Browne Joins Nile Rodgers On Deep Hidden Meaning
Bane Remix and Remaster 'It All Comes Down To This' For 25th Anniversary
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85