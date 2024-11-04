Craig Morgan to perform during Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration on PBS

(BBR) Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will interview and perform alongside the United States Army Field Band, Six-String Soldiers, during "Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration," airing Friday, November 8, at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on PBS. Hosted by Mickey Guyton, the show will also feature performances from Christian McBride and Aubrey Logan and share stories of veteran heroes from all six military branches.

Prior to becoming a country music star, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and enlisted again in 2023, continuing his military career as a Warrant Officer in the Army Reserve with the 313th U.S. Army Band.

Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than sixteen overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Morgan is one of country music's best-loved artists, having amassed nearly 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including "Bonfire," "Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "International Harvester," "This Ole Boy," "Soldier," and the multi-week No. 1, "That's What I Love About Sunday." In late 2023, Craig released his newest project, Enlisted, a six-song collection of reimagined hits and brand-new songs featuring collaborations with Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Gary LeVox, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson. Next year he'll join Blake Shelton for his Friends & Heroes Tour with 12 shows in February and March.

