Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'

(BBR) Award-winning multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll today notched his sixth #1 on country radio with "I Am Not Okay," topping both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase country chart. Featured on his Billboard 200 #1 critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, and written by Jelly with Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, the GRAMMY-nominated superstar's genre-blending and poignantly soul-touching track is also #1 at Canadian Country Radio, Top 10 at Hot AC, Top 20 at Top 40 and Top 20 (#16) on Billboard 100, while the project's fiery "Liar" is Top 5 at Rock radio.

Jelly spoke to Billboard about his latest accolade, stating: "Thank you to country radio, the team, and the label for taking the first single from the Beautifully Broken album to #1. And to everyone who has supported this song along the way. I believe in the power that music has to connect with people and being able to see the response out on the road touring and seeing and hearing from people about this song, it's been unreal. I want to thank the other co-writers, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, and Casey Brown, for creating something that is incredible and that I am so proud of. Thank you to the fans for believing in the music and for being a part of this - for calling the stations and asking to hear it. If you had told me before that I would have six consecutive #1 at Country radio, I wouldn't have believed you. Thank you for continuing to shine a light on therapeutic music."

Currently nominated for three CMA Awards on November 20, including the night's highest honor of Entertainer of the Year, "Nashville's New Hero" (Rolling Stone) just announced his hometown headlining show for Tuesday, November 26 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Get tickets HERE. Jelly also made his debut on the PBS series "Austin City Limits" over the weekend as the show celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season. Watch his performance of "I Am Not Okay" below

