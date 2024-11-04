Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online

(2911) As anticipation builds for the release of the new record, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions, Cowboys & Indians has proudly premiered the second single, "Tender Years." Check it out here

Set to release Friday, November 15th, the album features tracks originally recorded by Jones in the 1970s for radio airplay. These recordings have been expertly enhanced to twenty-first-century standards, preserving Jones' iconic sound while adding subtle instrumentation and background vocals to elevate the listening experience.

The record features sixteen tracks, blending beloved hits with hidden gems from George Jones' catalog. Fans will recognize classics like "The Race Is On," "The Grand Tour," "White Lightnin'," and "Tender Years." This collection also shines a spotlight on rare recordings of songs such as "Old Brush Arbors," "She's Mine," "Four-O-Thirty-Three," and more, offering listeners a fresh perspective on Jones' legendary career.

"Music really is the gift that keeps on giving," Nancy Jones shares. "Even after all this time, we're still able to bring new music from George to his fans. This collection includes sixteen tracks, with some fan favorites presented in fresh, unheard versions. I'm thrilled to share these special recordings with everyone who has loved his music."

These recordings were initially made exclusively for artist promotion, often completed in just one or two takes with an announcer's voice between songs. Once aired, the tapes were often discarded or destroyed by the stations. Country Rewind Records President and Executive Producer Thomas Gramuglia discovered the original boxed master tapes and recognized that true fans would appreciate hearing these timeless recordings despite their poor condition after years of neglect. With the help of co-executive producer Rex Allen Jr. and producer Paul Martin, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions provides a unique collection of George Jones' music that showcases his emotional depth and lasting influence on country music.

'George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions' Track Listing:

01. Window Up Above

02. I'll Share My World With You

03. The Race is On

04. The Grand Tour

05. Once You've Had The Best

06. Love Bug

07. She Thinks I Still Care

08. Four O Thirty Three

09. The Honky Tonk Downstairs - Premiered by American Songwriter

10. Old Brush Arbors

11. A Picture Of Me Without You

12. Walk Through This World With Me

13. Tender Years - Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

14. She's Mine

15. White Lightnin'

16. Hey Good Lookin'

