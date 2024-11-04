Watch Extreme's 'Small Town Beautiful' Video

(AS) Extreme continue to highlight the many sides of SIX, their first album for earMUSIC released in June of 2023, with a new video for the charmingly gentle and lyrical track "Small Town Beautiful."

SIX was conceived as an album-length journey. With the 10th video to be released from that album (a run that began with "RISE" amassing millions of views followed by "#REBEL" through "Thicker Than Blood" up to "Beautiful Girls" and "Save Me," garnering millions more) the story and the journey continue as Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Pat Badger, and Kevin Figueiredo explore the beauty in the small things of the places we call "home."

"'Small Town Beautiful' is a beauty that is simple, kind, and caring. You can see it in her smile, gentle, warm, pure, familiar. The girl next door from a small community, a small town that no matter where she will journey to, a big city or even off to serve... There is an aura, a glow around her...her small town comes with her wherever she goes and whomever she touches," says Bettencourt.

With "Small Town Beautiful," the band also wish to shine a light on fans' hometowns around the world - embracing where they come from.

Many of us leave our homes to chase our dreams, whatever those may be, but these small towns leave an everlasting mark on us.

That is why Extreme is asking all fans to be a part of this song and to journey together. The band will create a special fan-edit of the music video to feature the fans themselves... their hometowns and their stories. Head over here to submit a photo in your small town for a chance to be featured in the new video.

We want to see the places that shaped the person that you are today. Because we all have a story to tell, and it starts with home.

The idea is to rally Extreme fans around the song and create a virtual space where all can be "home" together as the holiday season approaches.

As most folks are thinking about being "home for the holidays," EXTREME will travel to India for the Bandland Festival in November and have once again confirmed their presence on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in 2025.

