Be-Bop Deluxe Bill Nelson Releasing New Album 'Studio Cadet'

(Glass Onyon) Be-Bop Deluxe icon Bill Nelson's "Studio Cadet" is an album of guitar instrumentals issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited-edition CD and simultaneous digital download and will be available on December 6th.

"Studio Cadet" is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives. Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape. - Bill Nelson - 2024

Burning Shed are now taking pre-orders for Bill Nelson's "Studio Cadet." The release date is due to be December 6th, which is ideal timing for a Christmas present to (or from) your loved ones!

CD in a triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert.

Track list:

01) A Splendid View

02) Phantom Island

03) Crystal Springs

04) Barely There

05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus

06) An Interval

07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts

08) Deep Sky

09) Space Age Dreamer

10) Slow Smoulder

11) Sunglasses After Dark

12) My Giddy Levitation

13) I Saw You In A Sailplane

14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars

