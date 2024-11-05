Be-Bop Deluxe Bill Nelson Releasing New Album 'Studio Cadet'

(Glass Onyon) Be-Bop Deluxe icon Bill Nelson's "Studio Cadet" is an album of guitar instrumentals issued on the Sonoluxe label in a limited-edition CD and simultaneous digital download and will be available on December 6th.
"Studio Cadet" is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives. Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape. - Bill Nelson - 2024
Burning Shed are now taking pre-orders for Bill Nelson's "Studio Cadet." The release date is due to be December 6th, which is ideal timing for a Christmas present to (or from) your loved ones!
CD in a triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert.
Track list:
01) A Splendid View
02) Phantom Island
03) Crystal Springs
04) Barely There
05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus
06) An Interval
07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts
08) Deep Sky
09) Space Age Dreamer
10) Slow Smoulder
11) Sunglasses After Dark
12) My Giddy Levitation
13) I Saw You In A Sailplane
14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars
