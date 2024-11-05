Burning Witches Share 'The Spell Of The Skull' Video

(NP) Burning Witches bring back the vibe of 80s heavy metal and update their powerful force with renewed sonic clarity on their upcoming maxi-single, The Spell Of The Skull, set for release via Napalm Records on December 10, 2024! With screaming guitars, the Swiss band is back for a heavy metal blast session in the snow.

This time, they curse their audience with two new songs from their latest conjuring of witchcraft. Witchqueen Romana Kalkuhl hypnotizes your mind with her melodic riffs, while diabolic priestess Laura Guldemond conquers your soul with crowd pleasing shouts. Title track "The Spell Of The Skull" starts off with a short but mighty heavy guitar intro that perfectly sets up Laura's powerful vocals, which especially shine in the chorus of the song, making it a true sing-a-long experience and creating an epic atmosphere pleasing every fan of heavy metal!

Only a few years after their foundation, these five witches had already performed at fully attended shows at the biggest and most important festivals of the entire metal universe, like Wacken, Summer Breeze and Rock Harz Open Air in Germany. After five attention-grabbing albums, BURNING WITCHES prepare for another attack in 2025!

Guitarist Romana Kalkuhl on "The Spell Of The Skull": "We are busy bees and in between all the shows we managed to write the first new songs with Courtney on guitar. We are so excited to present you some fresh music and this keeps us all entertained till the next album. Working on this was such a blast, "The Spell of the Skull" could be a new WITCHES anthem, what do you think? Lean back and enjoy & get enchanted by your favorite WITCHES!"

