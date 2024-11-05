Senses Fail And Saves The Day To Livestream NJ Vs. The World Tour NJ Show

(BPM) Senses Fail is thrilled to hitting the road this fall with fellow New Jersey act Saves The Day for the iconic New Jersey Vs. The World Tour. A celebration of all things NJ, the two bands will be playing seminal records - Let It Enfold You and Through Being Cool, respectively - in full.

The tour kicks off on November 5th in Austin, with stops to follow in Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Additionally, the bands will be teaming up with Veeps to livestream their hometown show on November 14th from New Jersey's Wellmont Theater. Tickets for the upcoming livestream can be purchased now here..

On the upcoming tour, lead singer Buddy Nielsen shares: "If you would have told me when I was a teenager that not only would I be a professional musician but one for over twenty years I would have laughed in your face. It's surreal to sit here and think about embarking on our biggest headline tour ever but here we are and I can't be more excited to get the show on the road!"

Senses Fail have been called any number of things across their near 25 years as a band - emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It's testament to the band's perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance - a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride. It's through the songs of Senses Fail that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life's highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey with the iconic Gold-selling debut album Let It Enfold You, and which has since seen Senses Fail become one of rock music's most cherished, celebrated names.

The band recently took part in the Las Vegas Golden Knights' first ever Emo Knight at T-Mobile Arena, complete with special ticket packages and VIP Meet & Greet suites. Senses Fail also performed at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, where they celebrated their second studio album Still Searching.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/5 - Austin, TX @ Emo's (SOLD OUT)

11/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre (LOW TICKETS)

11/9 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham (SOLD OUT)

11/10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (LOW TICKETS)

11/12 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount (LOW TICKETS)

11/13 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore (LOW TICKETS)

11/14 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater (LOW TICKETS)

11/15 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater (SOLD OUT)

11/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

11/17 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues (LOW TICKETS)

11/19 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield

11/20 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth (LOW TICKETS)

11/22 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT)

11/23 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues (LOW TICKETS)

11/24 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/29 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre (LOW TICKETS)

11/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (LOW TICKETS)

12/2 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo (LOW TICKETS)

12/3 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

12/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom (LOW TICKETS)

12/6 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

12/7 - Los Angeles CA @ The Wiltern (LOW TICKETS)

12/8 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee (LOW TICKETS)

12/9 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

