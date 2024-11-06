Marty Friedman Shares 'Song For An Eternal Child' Video

(FP) Iconic guitarist Marty Friedman shares a new single, "Song for an Eternal Child," from his latest solo album 'Drama.' This track is accompanied by the album's second music video.

About "Song for an Eternal Child," Marty comments: "The second music video from my album 'Drama' reflects on a feeling that resonates deeply with so many of us-the inescapable sense that we've never really grown up.

"The same innocent, wide-eyed child I was years ago, discovering everything about life, is exactly who I still am today, and it seems I'll always be that way. Directed by Takumi Osera, the minimalistic imagery in this video might even change the way you see yourself. I'm on tour NOW! Tix/VIPs and all info at www.martyfriedman.com."

Also worth noting, Marty has a brand-new full autobiography, Dreaming Japanese, being released worldwide by Simon and Schuster on December 3rd.

Friedman's presence in the world of music, the world of guitar, and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre, and nothing short of inspiring. His latest solo album 'Drama' where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release 'Scenes,' elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.

From his groundbreaking beginnings with Cacophony, alongside the legendary Jason Becker, to his pivotal role in propelling Megadeth to its peak of popularity with his breath-taking range and unorthodox melodic sense, MARTY FRIEDMAN has solidified his status as a unique guitar icon.

Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights MARTY's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs even more than any of his previous work.

Recorded in Italy, where MARTY had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, 'Drama' is a pure, uplifting musical experience.

