Supergroup This Wild Darkness Score Hit With Debut Album

(MP) The inaugural project from supercollab rock outfit This Wild Darkness, THE Notorious Memphis Rains, debuted at #4 on the Billboard "Blues Albums" chart this week. The 5-song concept EP is available across all DSPs alongside a limited edition vinyl release.

"I've always thought that a good indicator of how the music is resonating with listeners is when a record has enough support to find a place on an album's chart like Billboard," lead singer Tommy Marz shares. "It's probably one of the most fulfilling moments I have as an artist."

United in a moment of musical brilliance, This Wild Darkness, led by musical alchemist Tommy Marz, is a collective born from the pure joy of creation, where legendary musicians from diverse backgrounds converge to craft something poignant and dynamic. With a lineup boasting Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind), Chuck Bartels (Sturgill Simpson), Jack Hues (Wang Chung), Jeff Schroeder (The Smashing Pumpkins), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), and Slim Gambill (Lady A), the group has harnessed their vast experiences to produce a powerful and evocative EP.

The project explores a raw, deeply emotional story drawing inspiration from the historic tragedies of Memphis, TN, and West Memphis, AR. The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the death of Elvis Presley, and the tragic tale of the West Memphis Three became the backbone for lead singer TOMMY MARZ as he shaped the character "Memphis Rains," embodying the collective grief tied to these events.

Following the release, TOMMY MARZ and SCOTTI HILL unveiled a candid video interview that dove into HILL's creative journey behind his slide guitar work on "The Wild Darkness," the sophomore single from the project. They unpack the making of the 5-song concept EP while exploring HILL's latest venture: a line of custom guitar pedals dubbed "Hill FX."

The project's focus track, "Phantom Moon," highlights infectious melodies from JACK HUES, founding member of the chart-topping new wave band Wang Chung. Adding to the fire is a scorching guitar solo from Nashville-based guitarist SLIM GAMBILL, renowned for his work with country group Lady A. GAMBILL exclaims, "Finally! I get a rock track where I can take the gloves off!"

Sophomore single "The Wild Darkness" was added to Apple Music's "Breaking Rock" and "New in Rock" playlists. Featuring Skid Row's SCOTTI HILL, who is best known for his heavy metal skills, the track has him swapping shredding for slide guitar on a haunting melody that echoes the feel of a classic Western film. "I couldn't have been more flattered when Tommy asked me to contribute to this record and project," HILL shares. "It's been so much fun!"

With support from Guitar World, the EP's lead single "Dawn Rider" debuted on September 18, offering a first look into the story of Memphis Rains. The track features a stunning guitar solo from longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist (2007-2023) JEFF SCHROEDER, and earned a place on Apple Music's "Breaking Hard Rock" playlist.

"Dawn Rider represents the ride and realization of Memphis's actions and mistakes. This is him trying to make a run for it but uncertain that he'll be able to escape," MARZ explains.

"The entirety of this project is a concept based on searching for something that you want and being willing to do whatever it takes to get it," says MARZ, who also produced the EP. "It also explores the consequences of those actions that may not be clear when you are in pursuit."

"Tommy made it easy to be relaxed and creative," says BARTELS as he reflects on the collaborative process. "I felt like nothing was off the table, part-wise."

Beginning at a charity show, "For The Crew," - covered by Rolling Stone, Guitar World and others - to raise money for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in 2021, SCHROEDER, HILL, and MARZ ended the evening with a rousing jam of "Cold Gin" by KISS. This event - which raised over $15,000 for out-of-work road crew members affected by the pandemic - also highlighted collaboration between SCHROEDER and SALAZAR, as well as HUES and MARZ. These moments laid the foundation for a group that would reunite and create together over the years. MARZ and SCHROEDER have since collaborated on several tracks, charting four times on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Mainstream Radio Airplay and Digital Sales charts.

Tracklisting for The Notorious Memphis Rains:

"The Wild Darkness"

"Dawn Rider"

"Phantom Moon"

"Night Drive Rx"

"The Wild Darkness (Reprise)"

Related Stories

News > This Wild Darkness