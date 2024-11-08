Impellitteri Unleash 'Hell On Earth' Video

(FP) Renowned metal group Impellitteri have unveiled an enthralling new single and music video, "Hell On Earth". The track is taken from the band's brand new album 'War Machine', out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Hell On Earth" takes the band into pure metal territory with a killer riff, highly energetic vocals, an anthemic chorus, aggressive rhythm section, and illustrious guitar soloing, all of which have become a staple of the Impellitteri sound.

About the new track and its video, Chris stated, "I think 'Hell On Earth' shows that we always strive to write a great riff and great song long before any solo or screaming vocal is created! On 'Hell on Earth' I had this really fun addictive riff that just allowed everyone in the band to shine. It was amazing how powerful the song sounded when we first played it together.... The music really inspired an interesting lyric and amazing vocal performance from Rob Rock!

The band and I are humbled by all the love we have been getting from our newly released music videos and singles so far!"

With legions of fans worldwide, IMPELLITTERI is known for exciting music, addictive riffs, and mesmerizing melodies. New album 'War Machine' features guitar hero Chris Impellitteri's guitar virtuosity and lead singer Rob Rock's vocal range powered by the incredible rhythmic foundation of bassist James Pulli, and former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph.

With 'War Machine,' the IMPELLITTERI band presents a mind-blowing, highly energetic, and thrilling new musical adventure.

