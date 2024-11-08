Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn For 'Greener'

(BPM) Pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has teamed up with country singer/songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny to bring fans a brand new version of her hit single "Greener". Taken from her recently released debut album Survival In Motion, "Greener" is a vibrant track about those days when everything feels like it's going your way.

"'Greener' is one of those songs that I think I'll be really proud of for a really long time," shares Taylor. "I hold it so close to my heart and genuinely thought it was perfect - well that was before Mitchell Tenpenny laid down some of the most incredible vocals I've ever heard in my life."

She continues: "I've been such a big fan of his for years and it's just so cool to be able to venture outside of the box a little bit as far as sound is concerned. He comes from my world of making country music before I switched to the kind of music I make now - so to share the same appreciation and love for both genres while melding our own sound was really awesome. I'm so excited for everyone to hear this new version!"

Adds Mitchell: "The first time I heard 'Greener', it came on random while I was cleaning my house and made me stop to look what song it was and who the artist was. It reminded me of the music I loved in high school when I was in bands and was so reminiscent of what made me fall in love with that style of music. When Taylor reached out to me to be on it, it was an instant yes because I love the lyrics, the melodies, the feel of the song, and how powerful it is. It's just an all-encompassing song that hits every mark that I love to hear. Getting to sing and create melodies on top of after its already a great melodic song was so much fun to do with her in the studio. She's a badass; it's a badass song that I'm honored to now be a part of and can't wait for everybody to hear it."

