Peter Murphy and Boy George Share New Duet 'Let The Flowers Grow'

(Reybee) Peter Murphy and Boy George have joined forces for the gorgeous, orchestral new single "Let The Flowers Grow" which is available today via Metropolis Records. Premiered yesterday by Rolling Stone, the duet finds both artists creating a profoundly emotional masterpiece.

Recalls Peter, "I was recording my new album in Spain with Youth (Killing Joke). Whilst listening to a playback of a song during a lull, I heard a piece of music that was coming from his cell phone. It caught my ear for its melodic beauty as well as a Roy Orbison-like voice that sang the song." Learning that it was an unfinished demo that Boy George had written, Peter was intrigued and asked Youth if he could work on the partial song. "In a matter of 20 minutes, we had 'Flowers' finished."

"When I heard the mix, I was satiated in every way," adds Boy George. "I have always loved Pete's voice and his writing on this adds a beautiful darkness. The production feels very epic, like Scott Walker."

