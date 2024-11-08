The Veer Union and Silent Theory Team For 'Welcome To Dystopia'

(NPM) The Veer Union have teamed up with Silent Theory for the release of the title track to their upcoming album, "Welcome To Dystopia". The song is the 3rd single from the themed LP, and is the follow up to recent hits "Empirical" and "Is This How It Ends".

"Welcome To Dystopia" is a socially conscious melodic metal song about the chaotic state of the world, fueled by rapidly advancing technology. It features propulsive guitars and thunderous drums with a relentless heavy rhythm that never lets up.

The Veer Union says "For the past 40 years, technological advancements in robotics have integrated into our daily lives. As governments worldwide hasten to incorporate robotics into military and law enforcement uses, it is crucial for humanity to remain vigilant and informed about the capabilities, potential consequences and the agendas of those in charge of these technologies. The situation is both awe-inspiring and alarming. When Silent Theory agreed that they were in on this track we were so stoked! When we got into the studio with them there vibe was amazing and when Dakota started throwing down his parts, we knew this was gonna be something special. Working with Dakota and the Silent Theory boys was an honor and a pleasure".

Dakota Jerns of Silent Theory adds "This song feels like a statement from the point of view of a spectator watching the world burn. When I heard Crispin's parts, I took them as someone not recognizing the world they once knew and reluctantly coming to terms with this new reality. I wanted to write my parts from the perspective of someone who couldn't wait for society to collapse. Mirroring that reluctance with willingness. We sat down and worked these parts out together and when we come together in that final chorus, it's as if those two ideas merge and I really like that".

